Wah Fu Education Group Ltd (WAFU) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Wah Fu Education Group Ltd (NASDAQ: WAFU) has jumped by 13.28 compared to previous close of 2.15. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 21.78% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Wah Fu Education Group Ltd (NASDAQ: WAFU) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.77. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for WAFU is 1.21M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.41% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WAFU on October 17, 2023 was 22.08K shares.

WAFU’s Market Performance

WAFU’s stock has seen a 21.78% increase for the week, with a 10.70% rise in the past month and a 9.21% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.98% for Wah Fu Education Group Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.71% for WAFU’s stock, with a 10.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

WAFU Trading at 15.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WAFU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.48%, as shares surge +12.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WAFU rose by +21.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.10. In addition, Wah Fu Education Group Ltd saw 7.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for WAFU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.82 for the present operating margin

+53.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wah Fu Education Group Ltd stands at +8.47. The total capital return value is set at 15.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.83. Equity return is now at value 7.90, with 5.10 for asset returns.

Based on Wah Fu Education Group Ltd (WAFU), the company’s capital structure generated 3.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.41. Total debt to assets is 2.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.72.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Wah Fu Education Group Ltd (WAFU) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.