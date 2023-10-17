Vmware Inc. (VMW) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Vmware Inc. (NYSE: VMW) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 50.30x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.69. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Vmware Inc. (VMW) by analysts is $161.75, which is -$4.69 below the current market price. The public float for VMW is 219.33M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.72% of that float. On October 17, 2023, the average trading volume of VMW was 1.77M shares.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

VMW) stock’s latest price update

Vmware Inc. (NYSE: VMW)’s stock price has plunge by -6.95relation to previous closing price of 178.88. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.98% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-17 that Earnings season is beginning in earnest. Johnson & Johnson boosted its profit outlook on solid performance in its medical device and pharmaceutical segments.

VMW’s Market Performance

Vmware Inc. (VMW) has seen a -1.98% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 0.17% gain in the past month and a -0.15% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.77% for VMW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.18% for VMW’s stock, with a 20.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

VMW Trading at 1.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VMW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.38%, as shares sank -0.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VMW fell by -2.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $168.40. In addition, Vmware Inc. saw 35.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VMW starting from Brulard Jean Pierre, who sale 4,966 shares at the price of $177.10 back on Oct 13. After this action, Brulard Jean Pierre now owns 76,832 shares of Vmware Inc., valued at $879,479 using the latest closing price.

Brulard Jean Pierre, the EVP, Worldwide Sales of Vmware Inc., sale 17,220 shares at $142.28 during a trade that took place back on Jul 07, which means that Brulard Jean Pierre is holding 86,685 shares at $2,450,062 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VMW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.21 for the present operating margin

+80.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vmware Inc. stands at +9.84. The total capital return value is set at 15.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.67. Equity return is now at value 106.14, with 4.74 for asset returns.

Based on Vmware Inc. (VMW), the company’s capital structure generated 748.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 88.21. Total debt to assets is 36.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 673.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 79.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.83.

Conclusion

To sum up, Vmware Inc. (VMW) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.