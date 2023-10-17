Vita Coco Company Inc (COCO): A Technical Analysis

Vita Coco Company Inc (NASDAQ: COCO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 50.23x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.14. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Vita Coco Company Inc (COCO) is $29.88, which is $5.1 above the current market price. The public float for COCO is 30.33M, and currently, short sellers hold a 15.86% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of COCO on October 17, 2023 was 631.71K shares.

COCO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Vita Coco Company Inc (NASDAQ: COCO) has decreased by -6.56 when compared to last closing price of 26.91.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -8.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-09 that Vita Coco shares struggled after a difficult public offering but have seen strong operating momentum and margin expansion, certainly in 2023. Vita Coco is a brand that offers healthier beverages based on natural resources like coconuts and aims to create thriving local communities in developing nations. Vita Coco has shown decent growth with a 50% market share in the US coconut water industry, with decent long-term prospects.

COCO’s Market Performance

Vita Coco Company Inc (COCO) has seen a -8.33% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -5.08% decline in the past month and a -1.82% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.83% for COCO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.98% for COCO’s stock, with a 12.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COCO stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for COCO by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for COCO in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $29 based on the research report published on September 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

COCO Trading at -7.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.10%, as shares sank -10.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COCO fell by -11.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +74.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.32. In addition, Vita Coco Company Inc saw 81.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COCO starting from Prior Jane, who sale 34,746 shares at the price of $27.06 back on Sep 19. After this action, Prior Jane now owns 123,098 shares of Vita Coco Company Inc, valued at $940,296 using the latest closing price.

Prior Jane, the Chief Marketing Officer of Vita Coco Company Inc, sale 39,163 shares at $27.23 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that Prior Jane is holding 123,098 shares at $1,066,487 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COCO

Equity return is now at value 19.28, with 12.58 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Vita Coco Company Inc (COCO) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.