Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc (GV) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc (NASDAQ: GV) has jumped by 17.04 compared to previous close of 0.14. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.30% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-06-06 that Visionary Education Tech (NASDAQ: VEDU ) stock is rocketing higher on Tuesday despite a lack of news from the company. There’s been no new press releases or filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that explain why VEDU shares are rising today.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GV is 2.53. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The public float for GV is 10.69M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.69% of that float. On October 17, 2023, GV’s average trading volume was 939.97K shares.

GV’s Market Performance

The stock of Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc (GV) has seen a 0.30% increase in the past week, with a -20.10% drop in the past month, and a -57.12% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 18.75% for GV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.19% for GV’s stock, with a -69.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GV Trading at -21.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.31%, as shares sank -18.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -52.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GV rose by +0.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1624. In addition, Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc saw -57.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.11 for the present operating margin

+14.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc stands at -41.20. Equity return is now at value -43.14, with -5.25 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.28.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc (GV) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.