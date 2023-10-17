Victoria’s Secret & Co (VSCO) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Victoria’s Secret & Co (NYSE: VSCO) is 6.84x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for VSCO is 2.03. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Victoria’s Secret & Co (VSCO) is $19.40, which is $5.24 above the current market price. The public float for VSCO is 68.67M and currently, short sellers hold a 16.70% of that float. On October 17, 2023, VSCO’s average trading volume was 2.26M shares.

VSCO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Victoria’s Secret & Co (NYSE: VSCO) has jumped by 5.89 compared to previous close of 15.45. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.28% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-12 that Victoria’s Secret (VSCO) revises third-quarter outlook on account of sequential sales improvement, footprint expansion and digital capabilities.

VSCO’s Market Performance

Victoria’s Secret & Co (VSCO) has seen a 5.28% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -11.52% decline in the past month and a -16.27% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.16% for VSCO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.44% for VSCO’s stock, with a simple moving average of -38.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VSCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VSCO stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for VSCO by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for VSCO in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $18 based on the research report published on August 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VSCO Trading at -8.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VSCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.61%, as shares sank -7.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VSCO rose by +5.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.06. In addition, Victoria’s Secret & Co saw -54.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VSCO starting from JOHNSON TIMOTHY A, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $17.16 back on Sep 13. After this action, JOHNSON TIMOTHY A now owns 94,765 shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co, valued at $343,210 using the latest closing price.

BBRC INTERNATIONAL PTE LTD, the Former 10% Owner of Victoria’s Secret & Co, sale 238,645 shares at $46.21 during a trade that took place back on Feb 02, which means that BBRC INTERNATIONAL PTE LTD is holding 7,763,409 shares at $11,027,499 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VSCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.09 for the present operating margin

+35.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Victoria’s Secret & Co stands at +5.49. The total capital return value is set at 16.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.88. Equity return is now at value 74.90, with 4.58 for asset returns.

Based on Victoria’s Secret & Co (VSCO), the company’s capital structure generated 727.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 87.91. Total debt to assets is 59.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 645.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 78.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 41.87 and the total asset turnover is 1.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Victoria’s Secret & Co (VSCO) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.