Vale S.A. ADR’s (VALE) Stock: A 0.30% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

In the past week, VALE stock has gone up by 3.81%, with a monthly decline of -6.77% and a quarterly plunge of -1.99%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.89%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.97% for Vale S.A. ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.30% for VALE’s stock, with a -7.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Vale S.A. ADR (NYSE: VALE) is above average at 5.51x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.91.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Vale S.A. ADR (VALE) is $16.52, which is $7.55 above the current market price. The public float for VALE is 4.34B, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.28% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of VALE on October 17, 2023 was 20.11M shares.

VALE) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Vale S.A. ADR (NYSE: VALE) has increased by 1.99 when compared to last closing price of 13.09. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.81% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-16 that Finding the best mining stocks isn’t easy. Unlike other sectors, like tech stocks, most retail traders have a limited understanding success factors for a mining stock company.

VALE Trading at 0.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VALE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.89%, as shares sank -5.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VALE rose by +3.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.27. In addition, Vale S.A. ADR saw -18.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VALE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+40.96 for the present operating margin

+44.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vale S.A. ADR stands at +38.01. The total capital return value is set at 33.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch 32.34. Equity return is now at value 29.38, with 12.41 for asset returns.

Based on Vale S.A. ADR (VALE), the company’s capital structure generated 35.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.17. Total debt to assets is 14.63, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 34.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.12.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Vale S.A. ADR (VALE) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.