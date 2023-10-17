Vaccinex Inc (VCNX) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Vaccinex Inc (NASDAQ: VCNX)’s stock price has dropped by -11.86 in relation to previous closing price of 1.05. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -20.90% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-06 that Vaccinex (NASDAQ: VCNX ) stock is climbing higher on Friday after the clinical-stage biotechnology company announced insider buying. These insider trading actions were revealed by Vaccinex in a series of filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The 36-month beta value for VCNX is also noteworthy at 1.13. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for VCNX is $105.00, which is $104.07 above than the current price. The public float for VCNX is 6.38M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.99% of that float. The average trading volume of VCNX on October 17, 2023 was 580.74K shares.

VCNX’s Market Performance

The stock of Vaccinex Inc (VCNX) has seen a -20.90% decrease in the past week, with a -66.45% drop in the past month, and a -80.09% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 29.18% for VCNX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -36.06% for VCNX’s stock, with a -83.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

VCNX Trading at -64.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VCNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 29.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.64%, as shares sank -64.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -77.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VCNX fell by -20.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -89.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3631. In addition, Vaccinex Inc saw -90.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VCNX starting from Zauderer Maurice, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $0.97 back on Oct 04. After this action, Zauderer Maurice now owns 22,116 shares of Vaccinex Inc, valued at $4,865 using the latest closing price.

FRIEDBERG ALBERT, the Director of Vaccinex Inc, purchase 3,000,000 shares at $1.00 during a trade that took place back on Oct 03, which means that FRIEDBERG ALBERT is holding 4,747,794 shares at $3,000,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VCNX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7238.55 for the present operating margin

+24.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vaccinex Inc stands at -7205.45. The total capital return value is set at -295.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch -304.21. Equity return is now at value -415.57, with -279.22 for asset returns.

Based on Vaccinex Inc (VCNX), the company’s capital structure generated 9.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.54. Total debt to assets is 6.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.95.

Conclusion

In summary, Vaccinex Inc (VCNX) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.