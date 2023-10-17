UTime Ltd (WTO) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 0.50.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for WTO is 9.05M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.94% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of WTO on October 17, 2023 was 1.06M shares.

WTO) stock’s latest price update

UTime Ltd (NASDAQ: WTO) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -7.90 compared to its previous closing price of 0.31. However, the company has seen a gain of 8.61% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2022-03-21 that We’re checking in on the top penny stocks that investors will want to keep an eye on today in our market update for Monday. The post Top Penny Stocks Today: Why NILE, CEI, CENN, UTME, HUSN and BBIG Are Soaring Today appeared first on InvestorPlace.

WTO’s Market Performance

UTime Ltd (WTO) has seen a 8.61% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -25.46% decline in the past month and a -49.73% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.01% for WTO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.32% for WTO’s stock, with a -70.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

WTO Trading at -27.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WTO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.18%, as shares sank -12.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -44.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WTO rose by +8.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3011. In addition, UTime Ltd saw -67.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WTO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-43.75 for the present operating margin

+14.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for UTime Ltd stands at -43.69. Equity return is now at value -151.58, with -29.68 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.96.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, UTime Ltd (WTO) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.