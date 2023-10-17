Uranium Royalty Corp’s (UROY) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Uranium Royalty Corp (UROY) has gone down by -8.02% for the week, with a -7.71% drop in the past month and a 32.11% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.71% for UROY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.23% for UROY’s stock, with a simple moving average of 18.16% for the last 200 days.

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.75. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Uranium Royalty Corp (UROY) is $5.42, which is $2.73 above the current market price. The public float for UROY is 83.15M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.22% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UROY on October 17, 2023 was 1.12M shares.

UROY) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Uranium Royalty Corp (NASDAQ: UROY) has jumped by 2.08 compared to previous close of 2.64. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -8.02% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-07-21 that There are few stocks that revolve around the nuclear industry, whether it is uranium mining or developing power plants. These companies are focused on alternative energy sources that are much better for the planet’s environmental health on a large scale.

UROY Trading at 3.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UROY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.06%, as shares surge +0.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UROY fell by -7.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.87. In addition, Uranium Royalty Corp saw 13.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for UROY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27.30 for the present operating margin

+6.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Uranium Royalty Corp stands at -42.18. The total capital return value is set at -2.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.31. Equity return is now at value -2.54, with -2.42 for asset returns.

Based on Uranium Royalty Corp (UROY), the company’s capital structure generated 5.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.31. Total debt to assets is 5.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 25.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.43.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Uranium Royalty Corp (UROY) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.