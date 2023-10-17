United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for UPS is at 1.09. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for UPS is $181.90, which is $27.11 above the current market price. The public float for UPS is 723.08M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.16% of that float. The average trading volume for UPS on October 17, 2023 was 3.32M shares.

UPS) stock’s latest price update

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS)’s stock price has soared by 1.01 in relation to previous closing price of 155.08. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-16 that United Parcel Service (UPS) closed at $156.65 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.01% move from the prior day.

UPS’s Market Performance

United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) has seen a 1.50% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -2.39% decline in the past month and a -15.13% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.56% for UPS.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.09% for UPS’s stock, with a -11.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UPS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UPS stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for UPS by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for UPS in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $170 based on the research report published on September 29, 2023 of the current year 2023.

UPS Trading at -4.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.57%, as shares sank -1.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UPS rose by +1.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $154.87. In addition, United Parcel Service, Inc. saw -9.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UPS starting from Cesarone Nando, who sale 22,825 shares at the price of $171.70 back on Aug 16. After this action, Cesarone Nando now owns 1 shares of United Parcel Service, Inc., valued at $3,919,052 using the latest closing price.

Lane Laura J, the CHF Crp Aff, Com & Sustain Off of United Parcel Service, Inc., sale 14,617 shares at $178.16 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that Lane Laura J is holding 0 shares at $2,604,143 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UPS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.96 for the present operating margin

+20.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for United Parcel Service, Inc. stands at +11.54. The total capital return value is set at 31.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch 29.83. Equity return is now at value 55.16, with 14.26 for asset returns.

Based on United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS), the company’s capital structure generated 118.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.31. Total debt to assets is 33.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 103.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.77 and the total asset turnover is 1.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.22.

Conclusion

In conclusion, United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bearish, with some giving it a “sell” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.