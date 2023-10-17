Understanding the 9.15% Volatility Levels of Opendoor Technologies Inc’s (OPEN) Stock in the Past 30 Days

In the past week, OPEN stock has gone down by 0.00%, with a monthly decline of -24.53% and a quarterly plunge of -44.65%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.14%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.15% for Opendoor Technologies Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.71% for OPEN stock, with a simple moving average of -4.36% for the last 200 days.

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.28. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) is $2.74, which is $0.3 above the current market price. The public float for OPEN is 531.50M, and currently, short sellers hold a 13.38% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OPEN on October 17, 2023 was 17.37M shares.

OPEN) stock’s latest price update

Opendoor Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: OPEN) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.83 in relation to its previous close of 2.41. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-11 that Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) closed at $2.69 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.75% move from the prior day.

Analysts’ Opinion of OPEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OPEN stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for OPEN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for OPEN in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $2.75 based on the research report published on September 29, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OPEN Trading at -23.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OPEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.14%, as shares sank -23.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OPEN remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +131.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.60. In addition, Opendoor Technologies Inc saw 109.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OPEN starting from Meyer Megan D., who sale 4,808 shares at the price of $2.69 back on Oct 12. After this action, Meyer Megan D. now owns 2,665,469 shares of Opendoor Technologies Inc, valued at $12,934 using the latest closing price.

Wu Eric Chung-Wei, the Director of Opendoor Technologies Inc, sale 500,000 shares at $2.40 during a trade that took place back on Oct 09, which means that Wu Eric Chung-Wei is holding 19,079,420 shares at $1,199,050 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OPEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.47 for the present operating margin

+4.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Opendoor Technologies Inc stands at -8.69. The total capital return value is set at -10.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch -26.51. Equity return is now at value -81.64, with -19.57 for asset returns.

Based on Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN), the company’s capital structure generated 497.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 83.26. Total debt to assets is 81.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 369.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 273.11 and the total asset turnover is 1.93.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.