Understanding the 6.62% Volatility Levels of Mama’s Creations Inc.’s (MAMA) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Mama’s Creations Inc. (MAMA) has gone down by -14.82% for the week, with a -9.62% drop in the past month and a 3.49% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.62% for MAMA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.19% for MAMA’s stock, with a 38.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Mama’s Creations Inc. (NASDAQ: MAMA) is above average at 23.61x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.00.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Mama’s Creations Inc. (MAMA) is $7.50, which is $1.9 above the current market price. The public float for MAMA is 28.56M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.45% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MAMA on October 17, 2023 was 319.69K shares.

MAMA) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Mama’s Creations Inc. (NASDAQ: MAMA) has decreased by -7.45 when compared to last closing price of 4.16.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -14.82% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-09 that When it comes to stock predictions and penny stocks to buy, admittedly the near-term picture remains cloudy. Right now, it’s unclear whether high interest rates, high inflation, and the still-present risk of a 2024 recession are fully priced-in by the stock market.

MAMA Trading at -3.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAMA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.64%, as shares sank -8.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAMA fell by -14.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +102.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.27. In addition, Mama’s Creations Inc. saw 114.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MAMA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.03 for the present operating margin

+20.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mama’s Creations Inc. stands at +2.47. The total capital return value is set at 11.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.53. Equity return is now at value 50.71, with 16.74 for asset returns.

Based on Mama’s Creations Inc. (MAMA), the company’s capital structure generated 103.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.96. Total debt to assets is 37.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 81.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.89 and the total asset turnover is 2.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.32.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Mama’s Creations Inc. (MAMA) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.