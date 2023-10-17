UBS Group AG (UBS) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS) is 2.41x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for UBS is 1.08. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for UBS Group AG (UBS) is $29.96, which is $2.74 above the current market price. The public float for UBS is 2.83B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.49% of that float. On October 17, 2023, UBS’s average trading volume was 3.11M shares.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

UBS) stock’s latest price update

UBS Group AG (NYSE: UBS) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.51 in relation to its previous close of 24.31. However, the company has experienced a 1.22% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. CNBC Television reported 2023-10-16 that Mark Haefele, Global CIO of UBS Wealth Management, joins ‘Squawk on the Street’ to discuss whether the 10-year yield will test the 4.8% yield level, if he sees a downside scenario coming for the benchmark 10-year treasury yield, and more.

UBS’s Market Performance

UBS Group AG (UBS) has experienced a 1.22% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -4.23% drop in the past month, and a 16.83% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.30% for UBS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.11% for UBS’s stock, with a 16.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

UBS Trading at 1.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UBS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.23%, as shares sank -4.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UBS rose by +1.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.84. In addition, UBS Group AG saw 35.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for UBS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.90 for the present operating margin

The net margin for UBS Group AG stands at +22.19. The total capital return value is set at 3.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.30. Equity return is now at value 46.28, with 2.38 for asset returns.

Based on UBS Group AG (UBS), the company’s capital structure generated 367.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 78.61. Total debt to assets is 18.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 308.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 65.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 2.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.70.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of UBS Group AG (UBS) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.