Tupperware Brands Corporation’s (TUP) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, TUP stock has gone up by 72.65%, with a monthly gain of 5.21% and a quarterly surge of 226.07%. The volatility ratio for the week is 28.53%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 15.54% for Tupperware Brands Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 23.81% for TUP stock, with a simple moving average of -13.20% for the last 200 days.

The 36-month beta value for TUP is also noteworthy at 2.98. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TUP is $4.00, which is $12.15 above than the current price. The public float for TUP is 36.10M, and at present, short sellers hold a 21.68% of that float. The average trading volume of TUP on October 17, 2023 was 23.70M shares.

TUP) stock’s latest price update

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP)’s stock price has plunge by -7.76relation to previous closing price of 2.19. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 72.65% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PennyStocks reported 2023-10-13 that Penny stocks, defined as equities under $5 per share, offer huge upside potential but also higher risk. Savvy traders look for signals from options activity to identify promising penny stocks poised for gains.

Analysts’ Opinion of TUP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TUP stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for TUP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TUP in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $13 based on the research report published on May 05, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

TUP Trading at -15.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TUP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 28.53%, as shares surge +19.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -57.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TUP rose by +72.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.65. In addition, Tupperware Brands Corporation saw -51.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TUP starting from GOUDIS RICHARD, who purchase 254,500 shares at the price of $3.93 back on Nov 04. After this action, GOUDIS RICHARD now owns 424,500 shares of Tupperware Brands Corporation, valued at $1,000,134 using the latest closing price.

Fernandez Calero Miguel Angel, the Chief Executive Officer of Tupperware Brands Corporation, purchase 24,000 shares at $4.23 during a trade that took place back on Nov 04, which means that Fernandez Calero Miguel Angel is holding 485,965 shares at $101,520 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TUP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.16 for the present operating margin

+64.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tupperware Brands Corporation stands at -2.18. The total capital return value is set at 17.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.31.

Conclusion

In summary, Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.