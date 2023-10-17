Trevi Therapeutics Inc (TRVI) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Trevi Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TRVI)’s stock price has dropped by -7.39 in relation to previous closing price of 2.03. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -7.84% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-11 that Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (TRVI) has been upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reflecting growing optimism about the company’s earnings prospects. This might drive the stock higher in the near term.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TRVI is 0.76. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price recommended by analysts for Trevi Therapeutics Inc (TRVI) is $6.40, which is $5.45 above the current market price. The public float for TRVI is 41.29M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.06% of that float. On October 17, 2023, TRVI’s average trading volume was 74.61K shares.

TRVI’s Market Performance

TRVI stock saw a decrease of -7.84% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -20.00% and a quarterly a decrease of -14.93%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.66%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.18% for Trevi Therapeutics Inc (TRVI). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.67% for TRVI’s stock, with a -19.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TRVI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TRVI stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for TRVI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TRVI in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $6 based on the research report published on April 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TRVI Trading at -14.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRVI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.66%, as shares sank -11.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRVI fell by -7.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.09. In addition, Trevi Therapeutics Inc saw -2.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRVI starting from Delfini Lisa, who sale 785 shares at the price of $2.02 back on Oct 11. After this action, Delfini Lisa now owns 35,901 shares of Trevi Therapeutics Inc, valued at $1,586 using the latest closing price.

Delfini Lisa, the Chief Financial Officer of Trevi Therapeutics Inc, sale 711 shares at $2.20 during a trade that took place back on Sep 11, which means that Delfini Lisa is holding 34,394 shares at $1,564 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRVI

The total capital return value is set at -40.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch -43.07. Equity return is now at value -35.11, with -29.95 for asset returns.

Based on Trevi Therapeutics Inc (TRVI), the company’s capital structure generated 8.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.87. Total debt to assets is 7.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.85.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.15.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Trevi Therapeutics Inc (TRVI) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.