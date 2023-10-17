Trading Update: Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) Stock Endures 6.58% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) has gone down by -8.89% for the week, with a -17.51% drop in the past month and a -56.65% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.58% for CENN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.42% for CENN stock, with a simple moving average of -48.01% for the last 200 days.

and a 36-month beta value of 1.41. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CENN is 207.54M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.47% of that float. On October 17, 2023, the average trading volume of CENN was 1.68M shares.

CENN) stock’s latest price update

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.38 in relation to its previous close of 0.21. However, the company has experienced a -8.89% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-06-22 that One struggling penny stock may be about to get a second chance at market success. Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ: CENN ) stock has been trending downward since early 2023, when threats of being delisted from the Nasdaq first sent the electric vehicle (EV) maker into a tailspin.

CENN Trading at -23.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CENN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.35%, as shares sank -23.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CENN fell by -9.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2337. In addition, Cenntro Electric Group Limited saw -53.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CENN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-583.90 for the present operating margin

-5.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cenntro Electric Group Limited stands at -1231.16. The total capital return value is set at -20.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch -49.58.

Based on Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN), the company’s capital structure generated 38.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.72. Total debt to assets is 24.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -2.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 2.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.89.

Conclusion

To sum up, Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.