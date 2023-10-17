Trading Update: Assure Holdings Corp (IONM) Stock Endures 22.68% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Assure Holdings Corp (IONM) has seen a 42.55% increase in the past week, with a 12.04% gain in the past month, and a -61.25% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 47.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 22.68% for IONM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 33.70% for IONM’s stock, with a -86.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

, and the 36-month beta value for IONM is at 1.40. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for IONM is $4.00, which is $3.66 above the current market price. The public float for IONM is 5.26M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.89% of that float. The average trading volume for IONM on October 17, 2023 was 1.22M shares.

IONM) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Assure Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: IONM) has increased by 12.04 when compared to last closing price of 0.30.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 42.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-15 that Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 15, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Brett Maas – Investor Relations John Farlinger – Director, Executive Chairman, Chief Executive Officer John Price – Chief Financial Officer Operator Greetings. Welcome to the Assure Holdings Second Quarter 2023 Conference Call.

IONM Trading at -4.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IONM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 22.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 47.42%, as shares surge +23.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -53.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IONM rose by +42.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -94.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2537. In addition, Assure Holdings Corp saw -93.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IONM starting from Parsons Preston T, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $3.03 back on Apr 11. After this action, Parsons Preston T now owns 175,025 shares of Assure Holdings Corp, valued at $7,579 using the latest closing price.

Burian Martin Andrew, the Director of Assure Holdings Corp, sale 2,609 shares at $2.84 during a trade that took place back on Apr 10, which means that Burian Martin Andrew is holding 250 shares at $7,410 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IONM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-221.25 for the present operating margin

-75.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Assure Holdings Corp stands at -274.34. The total capital return value is set at -75.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -97.28. Equity return is now at value -35.52, with -21.46 for asset returns.

Based on Assure Holdings Corp (IONM), the company’s capital structure generated 262.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.42. Total debt to assets is 59.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 234.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 64.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.83. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.30.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Assure Holdings Corp (IONM) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.