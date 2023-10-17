Trading Update: Apple Inc (AAPL) Stock Endures 1.83% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Apple Inc (AAPL) has gone down by -0.15% for the week, with a 2.12% rise in the past month and a -7.75% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.83% for AAPL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.82% for AAPL stock, with a simple moving average of 6.19% for the last 200 days.

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 30.03x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.31. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 23 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Apple Inc (AAPL) by analysts is $199.80, which is $2.36 above the current market price. The public float for AAPL is 15.62B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.61% of that float. On October 17, 2023, the average trading volume of AAPL was 58.18M shares.

AAPL) stock’s latest price update

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.07 in relation to its previous close of 178.85. However, the company has experienced a -0.15% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. CNBC reported 2023-10-16 that As the House prepares to vote on Rep. Jim Jordan for speaker, experts see a potential upside for big tech if the Ohio Republican wins.

AAPL Trading at 0.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AAPL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.54%, as shares surge +0.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AAPL fell by -0.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $175.57. In addition, Apple Inc saw 37.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AAPL starting from Maestri Luca, who sale 31,685 shares at the price of $178.69 back on Oct 09. After this action, Maestri Luca now owns 107,661 shares of Apple Inc, valued at $5,661,923 using the latest closing price.

WILLIAMS JEFFREY E, the COO of Apple Inc, sale 69,785 shares at $177.00 during a trade that took place back on Oct 06, which means that WILLIAMS JEFFREY E is holding 489,817 shares at $12,351,945 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AAPL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+30.29 for the present operating margin

+43.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Apple Inc stands at +25.31. The total capital return value is set at 62.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch 58.22. Equity return is now at value 160.09, with 28.23 for asset returns.

Based on Apple Inc (AAPL), the company’s capital structure generated 261.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.33. Total debt to assets is 37.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 216.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 59.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.01 and the total asset turnover is 1.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.88.

Conclusion

To sum up, Apple Inc (AAPL) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.