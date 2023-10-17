Therealreal Inc (REAL) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Therealreal Inc (NASDAQ: REAL) has surged by 8.08 when compared to previous closing price of 1.67, but the company has seen a 6.80% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-11 that SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The RealReal (Nasdaq: REAL)—the world’s largest online marketplace for authenticated, resale luxury goods—today announced that it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023 after the market closes on November 7, 2023.

and a 36-month beta value of 2.64. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price predicted for Therealreal Inc (REAL) by analysts is $3.11, which is $1.31 above the current market price. The public float for REAL is 80.09M, and at present, short sellers hold a 15.64% of that float. On October 17, 2023, the average trading volume of REAL was 3.08M shares.

REAL’s Market Performance

REAL stock saw a decrease of 6.80% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -21.52% and a quarterly a decrease of -31.89%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.66%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.08% for Therealreal Inc (REAL). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.77% for REAL stock, with a simple moving average of 3.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of REAL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for REAL stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for REAL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for REAL in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $1.85 based on the research report published on June 29, 2023 of the current year 2023.

REAL Trading at -19.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.66%, as shares sank -20.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REAL rose by +7.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8717. In addition, Therealreal Inc saw 44.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at REAL starting from Koryl John E, who purchase 43,251 shares at the price of $2.30 back on Aug 25. After this action, Koryl John E now owns 2,793,251 shares of Therealreal Inc, valued at $99,477 using the latest closing price.

Sahi Levesque Rati, the President of Therealreal Inc, sale 44,844 shares at $2.42 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that Sahi Levesque Rati is holding 1,019,889 shares at $108,522 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for REAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-31.27 for the present operating margin

+53.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Therealreal Inc stands at -32.55. The total capital return value is set at -37.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch -40.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 60.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.79.

Conclusion

To sum up, Therealreal Inc (REAL) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.