The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Warrantee Inc ADR’s (WRNT) Stock

The volatility ratio for the week is 13.51%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.87% for Warrantee Inc ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -22.74% for WRNT’s stock, with a -53.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

WRNT currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume for WRNT on October 17, 2023 was 804.07K shares.

WRNT) stock’s latest price update

Warrantee Inc ADR (NASDAQ: WRNT)’s stock price has dropped by -17.59 in relation to previous closing price of 0.63. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -15.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-07-29 that U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: July Closes Out With 2023’s First Direct Listing And A Wave Of Small IPOs

WRNT Trading at -42.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WRNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.51%, as shares sank -25.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -66.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WRNT fell by -15.33%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6623. In addition, Warrantee Inc ADR saw -87.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Warrantee Inc ADR (WRNT) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.