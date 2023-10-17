The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR’s (ERIC) Stock

The stock of Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR (ERIC) has seen a -2.06% decrease in the past week, with a -5.93% drop in the past month, and a -3.05% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.10% for ERIC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.63% for ERIC’s stock, with a -11.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR (NASDAQ: ERIC) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 13.92x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.60. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR (ERIC) by analysts is $5.93, which is $1.4 above the current market price. The public float for ERIC is 3.07B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.71% of that float. On October 17, 2023, the average trading volume of ERIC was 8.82M shares.

ERIC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR (NASDAQ: ERIC) has decreased by -0.21 when compared to last closing price of 4.77. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.06% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-12 that Ericsson’s (ERIC) third-quarter 2023 top line is impacted by weak demand in North America and a slowdown in Vonage’s core market.

ERIC Trading at -4.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ERIC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.26%, as shares sank -6.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ERIC fell by -2.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.87. In addition, Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR saw -18.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ERIC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.29 for the present operating margin

+41.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR stands at +6.90. The total capital return value is set at 18.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.21. Equity return is now at value 9.10, with 3.55 for asset returns.

Based on Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR (ERIC), the company’s capital structure generated 31.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.85. Total debt to assets is 11.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.67 and the total asset turnover is 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.

Conclusion

To sum up, Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson ADR (ERIC) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.