The Impact of Market Fluctuations on E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd’s (EJH) Stock

The stock of E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd (EJH) has gone up by 3.34% for the week, with a 31.24% rise in the past month and a 23.35% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 12.45% for EJH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 29.57% for EJH’s stock, with a -85.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

while the 36-month beta value is 0.97.

The public float for EJH is 13.70M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.50% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of EJH on October 17, 2023 was 898.97K shares.

EJH) stock’s latest price update

E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: EJH) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.24 compared to its previous closing price of 1.58. However, the company has seen a gain of 3.34% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-09-21 that FUZHOU, China, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: EJH) (the “Company” or “E Home”), a provider of integrated household services in China, today announced that at an extraordinary general meeting of the Company held on September 15, 2023, at 10:00 a.m.

EJH Trading at 39.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EJH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.63%, as shares surge +33.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +46.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EJH rose by +5.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -96.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2243. In addition, E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd saw -96.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EJH

Equity return is now at value -10.60, with -8.43 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, E-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd (EJH) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.