The -51.26% Simple Moving Average of Oriental Culture Holding Ltd’s (OCG) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of Oriental Culture Holding Ltd (OCG) has gone down by -30.50% for the week, with a -58.09% drop in the past month and a -49.01% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 25.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 17.01% for OCG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -50.16% for OCG’s stock, with a -51.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Oriental Culture Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: OCG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 1.82x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for OCG is at 1.09. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for OCG is 14.53M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.05% of that float. The average trading volume for OCG on October 17, 2023 was 36.49K shares.

OCG) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Oriental Culture Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: OCG) has dropped by -9.06 compared to previous close of 0.31. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -30.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2022-04-12 that Hot penny stocks to watch right now. The post Best Penny Stocks To Buy Now?

OCG Trading at -52.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OCG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 25.93%, as shares sank -57.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -55.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OCG fell by -30.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5461. In addition, Oriental Culture Holding Ltd saw -43.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OCG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.54 for the present operating margin

+94.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Oriental Culture Holding Ltd stands at +18.16. The total capital return value is set at 5.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.68. Equity return is now at value 6.69, with 6.21 for asset returns.

Based on Oriental Culture Holding Ltd (OCG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.07. Total debt to assets is 0.06, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -1.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.21.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Oriental Culture Holding Ltd (OCG) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.