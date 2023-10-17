The 2.29% Simple Moving Average of ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR’s (IBN) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (IBN) has seen a 0.48% increase in the past week, with a -4.27% drop in the past month, and a -4.15% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.01% for IBN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.43% for IBN’s stock, with a simple moving average of 2.29% for the last 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (NYSE: IBN) is above average at 17.84x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.96.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 40 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (IBN) is $28.67, which is $5.93 above the current market price. The public float for IBN is 3.49B, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.41% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of IBN on October 17, 2023 was 3.86M shares.

IBN) stock’s latest price update

ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (NYSE: IBN)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.57 in comparison to its previous close of 22.74, however, the company has experienced a 0.48% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-21 that Investors interested in stocks from the Banks – Foreign sector have probably already heard of Mizuho (MFG) and ICICI Bank Limited (IBN). But which of these two stocks offers value investors a better bang for their buck right now?

IBN Trading at -1.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IBN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.22%, as shares sank -4.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IBN rose by +0.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.92. In addition, ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR saw 4.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IBN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.59 for the present operating margin

The net margin for ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR stands at +18.27. The total capital return value is set at 13.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.57. Equity return is now at value 17.70, with 1.95 for asset returns.

Based on ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (IBN), the company’s capital structure generated 95.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.92. Total debt to assets is 10.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 45.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.22.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, ICICI Bank Ltd. ADR (IBN) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.