The -13.88% Decline of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI’s (HCVI) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, HCVI stock has gone down by -0.05%, with a monthly decline of -0.07% and a quarterly surge of 0.83%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.12%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 0.29% for Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.06% for HCVI’s stock, with a 2.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI (NASDAQ: HCVI) is above average at 55.70x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.05.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for HCVI is 28.12M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.62% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HCVI on October 17, 2023 was 1.11M shares.

HCVI) stock’s latest price update

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI (NASDAQ: HCVI)’s stock price has dropped by 0.00 in relation to previous closing price of 10.35. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.05% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

HCVI Trading at 0.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HCVI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.12%, as shares sank -0.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HCVI fell by -0.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.36. In addition, Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI saw 4.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HCVI

The total capital return value is set at -0.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.73. Equity return is now at value 2.56, with 2.43 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.57.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI (HCVI) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.