The -13.88% Decline of Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR’s (HMY) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, HMY stock has gone up by 22.52%, with a monthly gain of 14.85% and a quarterly surge of 6.91%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.23%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.08% for Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 20.35% for HMY’s stock, with a 21.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (NYSE: HMY) is 11.38x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for HMY is 1.43. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price recommended by analysts for Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (HMY) is $3.78, which is -$1.14 below the current market price. The public float for HMY is 619.08M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.77% of that float. On October 17, 2023, HMY’s average trading volume was 3.47M shares.

HMY) stock’s latest price update

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (NYSE: HMY)’s stock price has increased by 1.85 compared to its previous closing price of 4.86. However, the company has seen a 22.52% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Kitco reported 2023-10-06 that (Kitco News) – Harmony Gold reported today that an employee tragically lost their life at its Tshepong North mine, following a gravity-related fall of ground incident, early morning on Friday, 6 October 2023, near Odendaalsrus, in the Free State province of South Africa.

HMY Trading at 22.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HMY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.23%, as shares surge +14.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HMY rose by +22.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +45.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.14. In addition, Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR saw 45.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HMY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.60 for the present operating margin

+20.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR stands at +9.75. The total capital return value is set at 23.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.06. Equity return is now at value 14.68, with 9.16 for asset returns.

Based on Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (HMY), the company’s capital structure generated 16.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.08. Total debt to assets is 9.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 25.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.26.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (HMY) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.