Tetra Technologies, Inc.’s (TTI) Stock: A 8.31% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Tetra Technologies, Inc. (TTI) has gone up by 8.48% for the week, with a 4.19% rise in the past month and a 59.44% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.29% for TTI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.31% for TTI’s stock, with a 66.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Tetra Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TTI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TTI is 2.43. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for TTI is $7.80, which is $1.01 above the current price. The public float for TTI is 117.17M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.73% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TTI on October 17, 2023 was 1.92M shares.

TTI) stock’s latest price update

Tetra Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TTI)’s stock price has plunge by 3.54relation to previous closing price of 6.36. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 8.48% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-17 that Tetra Technologies (TTI) could be a solid choice for shorter-term investors looking to capitalize on the recent price trend in fundamentally sound stocks. It is one of the many stocks that passed through our shorter-term trading strategy-based screen.

Analysts’ Opinion of TTI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TTI stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for TTI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TTI in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $8 based on the research report published on September 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TTI Trading at 13.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.32%, as shares surge +7.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTI rose by +7.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +87.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.10. In addition, Tetra Technologies, Inc. saw 90.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TTI starting from McNiven Roy, who purchase 7,500 shares at the price of $3.49 back on Mar 09. After this action, McNiven Roy now owns 17,500 shares of Tetra Technologies, Inc., valued at $26,169 using the latest closing price.

Murphy Brady M, the President & CEO of Tetra Technologies, Inc., purchase 30,000 shares at $3.41 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that Murphy Brady M is holding 1,722,450 shares at $102,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TTI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.12 for the present operating margin

+20.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tetra Technologies, Inc. stands at +1.38. The total capital return value is set at 7.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.66. Equity return is now at value 18.29, with 5.05 for asset returns.

Based on Tetra Technologies, Inc. (TTI), the company’s capital structure generated 180.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.34. Total debt to assets is 42.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 171.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.01 and the total asset turnover is 1.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.92.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Tetra Technologies, Inc. (TTI) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.