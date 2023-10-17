Tempest Therapeutics Inc (TPST) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.05. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Tempest Therapeutics Inc (TPST) by analysts is $19.67, which is $9.59 above the current market price. The public float for TPST is 7.68M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.39% of that float. On October 17, 2023, the average trading volume of TPST was 4.52M shares.

Tempest Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TPST)’s stock price has plunge by 85.16relation to previous closing price of 3.64. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2830.43% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-10-13 that Shares of Tempest Therapeutics Inc. TPST, -8.54% fell more than 8% Friday to conclude a dramatic week in which the stock clocked a one-day gain of nearly 4,000%.

TPST’s Market Performance

Tempest Therapeutics Inc (TPST) has seen a 2830.43% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 1284.55% gain in the past month and a 501.79% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 144.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 42.43% for TPST. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 478.06% for TPST’s stock, with a 358.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TPST Trading at 721.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TPST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 42.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 144.42%, as shares surge +1,255.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +657.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TPST rose by +2,830.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +461.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.48. In addition, Tempest Therapeutics Inc saw 486.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TPST

The total capital return value is set at -73.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch -77.61. Equity return is now at value -166.57, with -65.17 for asset returns.

Based on Tempest Therapeutics Inc (TPST), the company’s capital structure generated 122.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.98. Total debt to assets is 47.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 114.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.46.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.53.

Conclusion

To sum up, Tempest Therapeutics Inc (TPST) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.