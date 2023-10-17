TC Energy Corporation (TRP) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, TRP stock has gone up by 4.12%, with a monthly decline of -5.66% and a quarterly plunge of -7.92%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.66%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.06% for TC Energy Corporation. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.76% for TRP’s stock, with a -9.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TC Energy Corporation (NYSE: TRP) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 48.62x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.86. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price predicted for TC Energy Corporation (TRP) by analysts is $38.28, which is $19.33 above the current market price. The public float for TRP is 998.82M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.96% of that float. On October 17, 2023, the average trading volume of TRP was 3.37M shares.

TRP) stock’s latest price update

TC Energy Corporation (NYSE: TRP)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.80 in comparison to its previous close of 35.06, however, the company has experienced a 4.12% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-06 that TC Energy’s (TRP) Keystone crude oil pipeline is back at 50% capacity, after being halted for maintenance work.

Analysts’ Opinion of TRP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TRP stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for TRP by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for TRP in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $28 based on the research report published on October 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TRP Trading at -0.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.66%, as shares sank -5.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRP rose by +4.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.98. In addition, TC Energy Corporation saw -11.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TRP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+38.61 for the present operating margin

+44.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for TC Energy Corporation stands at +5.25. The total capital return value is set at 6.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.91. Equity return is now at value 3.15, with 0.93 for asset returns.

Based on TC Energy Corporation (TRP), the company’s capital structure generated 172.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.34. Total debt to assets is 51.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 160.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.43.

Conclusion

To sum up, TC Energy Corporation (TRP) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.