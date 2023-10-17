TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR (TCBP) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR (NASDAQ: TCBP) has increased by 10.55 when compared to last closing price of 0.37.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 11.97% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-08-29 that EDINBURGH, Scotland, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — TC BioPharm (Holdings) PLC (“TC BioPharm” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TCBP) a clinical stage biotechnology company developing platform allogeneic gamma-delta T cell therapies for cancer, today announced that it will be presenting virtually at the upcoming H.C. Wainwright event from Monday, September 11 th through Wednesday, September 13 th starting at 7:00 a.m.

The 36-month beta value for TCBP is also noteworthy at 0.41. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TCBP is $5.61, which is $8.57 above than the current price. TCBP currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume of TCBP on October 17, 2023 was 383.10K shares.

TCBP’s Market Performance

TCBP’s stock has seen a 11.97% increase for the week, with a -12.63% drop in the past month and a -14.42% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 31.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.61% for TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.00% for TCBP’s stock, with a -78.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TCBP Trading at -14.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TCBP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 31.96%, as shares sank -13.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -47.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TCBP rose by +11.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3918. In addition, TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR saw -89.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TCBP starting from Randall Diana Elizabeth, who purchase 70,000 shares at the price of $5.00 back on Nov 30. After this action, Randall Diana Elizabeth now owns 70,000 shares of TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR, valued at $350,000 using the latest closing price.

Randall Kenneth Edward, the 10% Owner of TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR, purchase 70,000 shares at $5.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that Randall Kenneth Edward is holding 382,963 shares at $350,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TCBP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-276.13 for the present operating margin

The net margin for TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR stands at -36.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 2.72. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.81.

Conclusion

In summary, TC BioPharm (Holdings) plc ADR (TCBP) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.