T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TROW) is above average at 14.96x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.32.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 6 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) is $97.92, which is $4.31 above the current market price. The public float for TROW is 219.41M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.24% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TROW on October 17, 2023 was 1.35M shares.

TROW) stock’s latest price update

The stock of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TROW) has decreased by -0.38 when compared to last closing price of 100.65.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.61% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-14 that Assets under management (AUM) is a key metric to watch at T. Rowe Price.

TROW’s Market Performance

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) has experienced a -3.61% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -8.54% drop in the past month, and a -16.24% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.20% for TROW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.98% for TROW’s stock, with a simple moving average of -10.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TROW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TROW stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for TROW by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for TROW in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $98 based on the research report published on May 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TROW Trading at -7.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TROW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.61%, as shares sank -8.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TROW fell by -3.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $103.99. In addition, T. Rowe Price Group Inc. saw -8.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TROW starting from McCormick Andrew C., who sale 5,040 shares at the price of $103.63 back on Sep 27. After this action, McCormick Andrew C. now owns 64,440 shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc., valued at $522,305 using the latest closing price.

Higginbotham Robert C.T., the Vice President of T. Rowe Price Group Inc., sale 30 shares at $112.63 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that Higginbotham Robert C.T. is holding 70,855 shares at $3,379 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TROW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.91 for the present operating margin

+79.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. stands at +23.45. The total capital return value is set at 21.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.45. Equity return is now at value 16.57, with 12.39 for asset returns.

Based on T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW), the company’s capital structure generated 4.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.67. Total debt to assets is 3.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.54.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.