Suzano S.A. ADR (SUZ) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Suzano S.A. ADR (SUZ) has gone up by 2.55% for the week, with a 7.56% rise in the past month and a 26.02% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.95% for SUZ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.37% for SUZ’s stock, with a 22.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Suzano S.A. ADR (NYSE: SUZ) is 3.35x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SUZ is 1.10. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Suzano S.A. ADR (SUZ) is $12.39, which is $1.01 above the current market price. The public float for SUZ is 1.29B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.14% of that float. On October 17, 2023, SUZ’s average trading volume was 1.25M shares.

SUZ) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Suzano S.A. ADR (NYSE: SUZ) has increased by 0.57 when compared to last closing price of 11.39.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-10 that Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR (SUZ) closed at $11.17 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.27% move from the prior day.

SUZ Trading at 9.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SUZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.49%, as shares surge +6.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SUZ rose by +3.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.01. In addition, Suzano S.A. ADR saw 23.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SUZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+44.60 for the present operating margin

+49.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Suzano S.A. ADR stands at +46.92. The total capital return value is set at 20.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.69. Equity return is now at value 66.87, with 17.23 for asset returns.

Based on Suzano S.A. ADR (SUZ), the company’s capital structure generated 240.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.63. Total debt to assets is 59.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 232.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 68.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.63. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.56.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Suzano S.A. ADR (SUZ) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.