Summit Therapeutics Inc (SMMT) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Summit Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SMMT)’s stock price has gone rise by 17.14 in comparison to its previous close of 1.75, however, the company has experienced a 15.16% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-26 that Summit Therapeutics Inc., backed by biotech billionaire Bob Duggan, has transitioned from developing antibiotics to becoming an oncology therapeutics developer. The company purchased the oncology asset Ivonescimab for nearly half a billion dollars and now has a market cap of over $1 billion. Summit plans to begin phase 3 trials for Ivonescimab in the U.S., but the Chinese clinical data may not hold much value.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SMMT is -1.03. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

The average price recommended by analysts for Summit Therapeutics Inc (SMMT) is $4.00, which is $3.53 above the current market price. The public float for SMMT is 114.72M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.33% of that float. On October 17, 2023, SMMT’s average trading volume was 995.67K shares.

SMMT’s Market Performance

SMMT stock saw an increase of 15.16% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 13.25% and a quarterly increase of -2.85%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.33%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.94% for Summit Therapeutics Inc (SMMT). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.57% for SMMT’s stock, with a simple moving average of -4.91% for the last 200 days.

SMMT Trading at 15.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.33%, as shares surge +5.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMMT rose by +11.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8105. In addition, Summit Therapeutics Inc saw -51.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SMMT starting from Soni Manmeet Singh, who purchase 2,976,190 shares at the price of $1.68 back on Oct 13. After this action, Soni Manmeet Singh now owns 2,976,190 shares of Summit Therapeutics Inc, valued at $4,999,999 using the latest closing price.

Zanganeh Mahkam, the Co-Chief Executive Officer of Summit Therapeutics Inc, purchase 15,973,743 shares at $1.05 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that Zanganeh Mahkam is holding 23,395,269 shares at $16,772,430 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SMMT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8330.93 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Summit Therapeutics Inc stands at -6127.56. The total capital return value is set at -89.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch -66.53. Equity return is now at value -699.42, with -358.89 for asset returns.

Based on Summit Therapeutics Inc (SMMT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.58. Total debt to assets is 0.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 303.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.10 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.41.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Summit Therapeutics Inc (SMMT) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.