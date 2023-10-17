Standard Lithium Ltd (SLI) Stock Records -32.85% Quarterly Movement

In the past week, SLI stock has gone up by 20.97%, with a monthly decline of -0.92% and a quarterly plunge of -32.85%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.33%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.55% for Standard Lithium Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.03% for SLI’s stock, with a -15.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

and a 36-month beta value of 2.35. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Standard Lithium Ltd (SLI) by analysts is $7.39, which is $6.31 above the current market price. The public float for SLI is 160.26M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.12% of that float. On October 17, 2023, the average trading volume of SLI was 747.58K shares.

SLI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Standard Lithium Ltd (AMEX: SLI) has increased by 4.53 when compared to last closing price of 3.09. Despite this, the company has experienced a 20.97% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-12 that Every investor dreams of making millions from the markets. And that dream is realistic with a proper investment strategy and patience.

SLI Trading at -2.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.33%, as shares surge +0.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLI rose by +20.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.83. In addition, Standard Lithium Ltd saw 9.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SLI

Equity return is now at value -24.26, with -22.82 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.68.

Conclusion

To sum up, Standard Lithium Ltd (SLI) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.