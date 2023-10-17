SomaLogic Inc (SLGC) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SLGC is 1.51. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SLGC is $4.70, which is $3.2 above the current price. The public float for SLGC is 152.72M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.19% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SLGC on October 17, 2023 was 1.26M shares.

SLGC) stock’s latest price update

SomaLogic Inc (NASDAQ: SLGC)’s stock price has plunge by 1.69relation to previous closing price of 1.77. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -4.76% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-04 that It is merging with a peer in the next-generation medical tech field. This will be effected entirely in stock.

SLGC’s Market Performance

SLGC’s stock has fallen by -4.76% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -22.75% and a quarterly drop of -24.69%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.58% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.28% for SomaLogic Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -17.15% for SLGC stock, with a simple moving average of -30.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SLGC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SLGC stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for SLGC by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for SLGC in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $2.30 based on the research report published on October 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SLGC Trading at -16.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLGC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.58%, as shares sank -21.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLGC fell by -4.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.1485. In addition, SomaLogic Inc saw -28.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SLGC starting from Taich Adam, who sale 21,584 shares at the price of $2.33 back on Sep 15. After this action, Taich Adam now owns 238,643 shares of SomaLogic Inc, valued at $50,286 using the latest closing price.

Gutierrez Ruben, the General Counsel of SomaLogic Inc, sale 9,211 shares at $2.33 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that Gutierrez Ruben is holding 110,534 shares at $21,460 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SLGC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-171.71 for the present operating margin

+55.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for SomaLogic Inc stands at -111.77. The total capital return value is set at -28.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch -18.55. Equity return is now at value -25.16, with -22.20 for asset returns.

Based on SomaLogic Inc (SLGC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.80. Total debt to assets is 0.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -1.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.39.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SomaLogic Inc (SLGC) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.