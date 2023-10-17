So-Young International Inc ADR (SY) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

So-Young International Inc ADR (NASDAQ: SY) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.46x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SY is 0.86. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SY is $15.87, which is $1.9 above the current price. The public float for SY is 68.77M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.04% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SY on October 17, 2023 was 87.12K shares.

SY) stock’s latest price update

The stock of So-Young International Inc ADR (NASDAQ: SY) has decreased by -8.32 when compared to last closing price of 1.13.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.58% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-21 that So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 21, 2023 7:30 AM ET Company Participants Vivian XU – IR Xing Jin – Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO Hui Zhao – CFO Conference Call Participants Thomas Chong – Jefferies Chloe Wei – CICC Operator Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by for So-Young’s Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, today’s conference call is being recorded.

SY’s Market Performance

SY’s stock has risen by 0.58% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -11.83% and a quarterly drop of -33.59%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.88% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.31% for So-Young International Inc ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.38% for SY’s stock, with a -47.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SY stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for SY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SY in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $3 based on the research report published on March 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SY Trading at -15.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.88%, as shares sank -5.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SY rose by +0.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0581. In addition, So-Young International Inc ADR saw -19.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.17 for the present operating margin

+68.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for So-Young International Inc ADR stands at -5.21. The total capital return value is set at -3.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.58. Equity return is now at value 0.75, with 0.57 for asset returns.

Based on So-Young International Inc ADR (SY), the company’s capital structure generated 2.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.77. Total debt to assets is 2.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.56.

Conclusion

In conclusion, So-Young International Inc ADR (SY) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.