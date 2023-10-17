Smith & Nephew plc ADR (SNN) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Smith & Nephew plc ADR (NYSE: SNN) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.58x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SNN is 0.62. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SNN is $32.88, which is $11.9 above the current price. The public float for SNN is 434.94M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.25% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SNN on October 17, 2023 was 892.67K shares.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

SNN) stock’s latest price update

Smith & Nephew plc ADR (NYSE: SNN)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.62 in comparison to its previous close of 23.22, however, the company has experienced a -3.69% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-29 that Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

SNN’s Market Performance

Smith & Nephew plc ADR (SNN) has seen a -3.69% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -11.62% decline in the past month and a -25.54% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.70% for SNN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.90% for SNN’s stock, with a simple moving average of -19.91% for the last 200 days.

SNN Trading at -11.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.01%, as shares sank -11.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNN fell by -3.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.12. In addition, Smith & Nephew plc ADR saw -14.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SNN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.11 for the present operating margin

+66.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Smith & Nephew plc ADR stands at +4.28. The total capital return value is set at 9.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.82. Equity return is now at value 4.14, with 2.21 for asset returns.

Based on Smith & Nephew plc ADR (SNN), the company’s capital structure generated 54.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.32. Total debt to assets is 28.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.25.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Smith & Nephew plc ADR (SNN) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.