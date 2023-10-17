Skillz Inc (SKLZ) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 2.83. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Skillz Inc (SKLZ) by analysts is $11.50, which is $7.53 above the current market price. The public float for SKLZ is 13.65M, and at present, short sellers hold a 14.51% of that float. On October 17, 2023, the average trading volume of SKLZ was 399.41K shares.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

SKLZ) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Skillz Inc (NYSE: SKLZ) has jumped by 11.19 compared to previous close of 4.20. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 11.99% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-08-24 that The company’s management is changing tact, and investors are cheering the update.

SKLZ’s Market Performance

Skillz Inc (SKLZ) has experienced a 11.99% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -26.22% drop in the past month, and a -62.31% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.99% for SKLZ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.06% for SKLZ’s stock, with a -57.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SKLZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SKLZ stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for SKLZ by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for SKLZ in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $0.65 based on the research report published on October 12, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

SKLZ Trading at -31.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SKLZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.54%, as shares sank -20.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -55.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SKLZ rose by +11.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.76. In addition, Skillz Inc saw -53.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SKLZ starting from Roswig Jason, who sale 44,872 shares at the price of $10.03 back on Aug 09. After this action, Roswig Jason now owns 85,279 shares of Skillz Inc, valued at $450,066 using the latest closing price.

Paradise Andrew, the Chief Executive Officer of Skillz Inc, purchase 75,000 shares at $10.17 during a trade that took place back on Aug 07, which means that Paradise Andrew is holding 597,832 shares at $762,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SKLZ

Equity return is now at value -74.33, with -42.81 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Skillz Inc (SKLZ) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.