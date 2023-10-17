Should You Invest in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) Now?

Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ: PANW) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 206.23x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for PANW is at 1.13. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 34 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for PANW is $278.32, which is $16.41 above the current market price. The public float for PANW is 303.98M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.92% of that float. The average trading volume for PANW on October 17, 2023 was 3.91M shares.

PANW) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ: PANW) has surged by 0.82 when compared to previous closing price of 259.40, but the company has seen a 3.46% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-16 that The Zacks Internet software industry participants like Palo Alto Networks (PANW), Datadog (DDOG) and Pinterest (PINS) are benefiting from high demand for SaaS due to the increasing need for remote working, learning and diagnosis software, as well as cybersecurity applications.

PANW’s Market Performance

Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) has experienced a 3.46% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 8.88% rise in the past month, and a 5.31% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.48% for PANW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.98% for PANW stock, with a simple moving average of 26.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PANW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PANW stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for PANW by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for PANW in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $242 based on the research report published on September 29, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PANW Trading at 11.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PANW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.40%, as shares surge +9.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PANW rose by +3.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +90.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $241.05. In addition, Palo Alto Networks Inc saw 87.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PANW starting from Klarich Lee, who sale 45,000 shares at the price of $235.86 back on Oct 02. After this action, Klarich Lee now owns 177,213 shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc, valued at $10,613,868 using the latest closing price.

ZUK NIR, the EVP, Chief Technology Officer of Palo Alto Networks Inc, sale 36,000 shares at $235.81 during a trade that took place back on Oct 02, which means that ZUK NIR is holding 1,522,898 shares at $8,489,176 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PANW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.62 for the present operating margin

+72.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Palo Alto Networks Inc stands at +6.38. Equity return is now at value 44.90, with 3.29 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.