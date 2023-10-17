Should You Invest in Netscout Systems Inc (NTCT) Now?

Netscout Systems Inc (NASDAQ: NTCT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for NTCT is at 0.72. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for NTCT is $32.33, which is $12.54 above the current market price. The public float for NTCT is 69.70M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.38% of that float. The average trading volume for NTCT on October 17, 2023 was 426.40K shares.

NTCT) stock’s latest price update

Netscout Systems Inc (NASDAQ: NTCT)’s stock price has decreased by -17.40 compared to its previous closing price of 27.59. However, the company has seen a -14.48% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-10-17 that Tempest Therapeutics TPST, +85.16%, whose stock has gained 2710% over the last five days, saw its stock rise by 8% in premarket trade.

NTCT’s Market Performance

NTCT’s stock has fallen by -14.48% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -18.64% and a quarterly drop of -24.76%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.13% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.21% for Netscout Systems Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -16.81% for NTCT stock, with a simple moving average of -21.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NTCT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NTCT stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for NTCT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NTCT in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $30 based on the research report published on May 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NTCT Trading at -17.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTCT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.13%, as shares sank -18.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTCT fell by -14.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.14. In addition, Netscout Systems Inc saw -29.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NTCT starting from HADZIMA JOSEPH G JR, who sale 7,000 shares at the price of $27.82 back on Sep 13. After this action, HADZIMA JOSEPH G JR now owns 131,298 shares of Netscout Systems Inc, valued at $194,753 using the latest closing price.

DOWNING JOHN, the EVP, World-Wide Sales of Netscout Systems Inc, sale 3,000 shares at $27.90 during a trade that took place back on Aug 08, which means that DOWNING JOHN is holding 117,115 shares at $83,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NTCT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.62 for the present operating margin

+67.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Netscout Systems Inc stands at +6.52. The total capital return value is set at 3.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.57. Equity return is now at value 3.18, with 2.26 for asset returns.

Based on Netscout Systems Inc (NTCT), the company’s capital structure generated 7.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.33. Total debt to assets is 5.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.35.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Netscout Systems Inc (NTCT) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.