Should You Invest in Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) Now?

Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ: NDAQ) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for NDAQ is at 0.95. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for NDAQ is $59.81, which is $9.73 above the current market price. The public float for NDAQ is 340.01M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.37% of that float. The average trading volume for NDAQ on October 17, 2023 was 2.66M shares.

NDAQ) stock’s latest price update

Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ: NDAQ) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.88 in relation to its previous close of 49.37. However, the company has experienced a 1.15% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-16 that Nasdaq’s (NDAQ) third-quarter performance is likely to have been aided by solid organic revenue growth, strong performance at Market Platforms businesses, data and listing services revenues and contributions from the Adenza acquisition.

NDAQ’s Market Performance

NDAQ’s stock has risen by 1.15% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -0.93% and a quarterly drop of -2.10%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.45% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.61% for Nasdaq Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.29% for NDAQ’s stock, with a -6.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NDAQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NDAQ stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for NDAQ by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for NDAQ in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $60 based on the research report published on April 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NDAQ Trading at -0.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NDAQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.45%, as shares sank -1.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NDAQ rose by +1.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.14. In addition, Nasdaq Inc saw -18.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NDAQ starting from YABUKI JEFFERY W, who purchase 500 shares at the price of $49.40 back on Aug 03. After this action, YABUKI JEFFERY W now owns 7,718 shares of Nasdaq Inc, valued at $24,700 using the latest closing price.

FRIEDMAN ADENA T, the Chair and CEO of Nasdaq Inc, purchase 10,000 shares at $51.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 31, which means that FRIEDMAN ADENA T is holding 1,672,318 shares at $510,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NDAQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.94 for the present operating margin

+53.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nasdaq Inc stands at +18.07. The total capital return value is set at 13.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.81. Equity return is now at value 18.28, with 4.58 for asset returns.

Based on Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ), the company’s capital structure generated 96.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.98. Total debt to assets is 28.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 84.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.30.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.