Should You Invest in JD.com Inc ADR (JD) Now?

JD.com Inc ADR (NASDAQ: JD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for JD is at 0.54. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 30 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 rating it as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for JD is $329.01, which is $47.21 above the current market price. The public float for JD is 1.35B, and currently, shorts hold a 2.02% of that float. The average trading volume for JD on October 17, 2023 was 10.09M shares.

JD) stock’s latest price update

JD.com Inc ADR (NASDAQ: JD)’s stock price has increased by 2.18 compared to its previous closing price of 27.05. However, the company has seen a -5.44% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GuruFocus reported 2023-10-13 that In the bustling realm of e-commerce, two giants have taken center stage with second-quarter results that demand attention.

JD’s Market Performance

JD.com Inc ADR (JD) has seen a -5.44% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -12.45% decline in the past month and a -23.35% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.37% for JD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.77% for JD’s stock, with a -31.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

JD Trading at -14.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.33%, as shares sank -11.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JD fell by -5.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.16. In addition, JD.com Inc ADR saw -50.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for JD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.75 for the present operating margin

+13.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for JD.com Inc ADR stands at +0.99. The total capital return value is set at 5.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.20. Equity return is now at value 10.39, with 3.80 for asset returns.

Based on JD.com Inc ADR (JD), the company’s capital structure generated 30.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.36. Total debt to assets is 10.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 47.45 and the total asset turnover is 1.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.32.

Conclusion

In conclusion, JD.com Inc ADR (JD) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.