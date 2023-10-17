Should You Invest in Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc (HCCI) Now?

Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc (NASDAQ: HCCI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for HCCI is at 1.30. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for HCCI is $45.60, which is $0.09 above the current market price. The public float for HCCI is 16.87M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.42% of that float. The average trading volume for HCCI on October 17, 2023 was 385.13K shares.

#1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock for Ultra-Fast Gains in 2023-24



The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?



Simply click here to receive it. The New Uranium Bull Market is here, and you're right on time for the profit windfall. Don't let inflation eat away your savings – invest in uranium stocks! We've uncovered THE ONE stock set to explode, drilling for uranium right here in the USA. This is your chance to get ahead of the herd. Grab our FREE report, featuring an exclusive CEO interview. Ready for the name and trading symbol?

HCCI) stock’s latest price update

Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc (NASDAQ: HCCI)’s stock price has plunge by 0.09relation to previous closing price of 45.47. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.22% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-09 that While the top- and bottom-line numbers for Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI) give a sense of how the business performed in the quarter ended June 2023, it could be worth looking at how some of its key metrics compare to Wall Street estimates and year-ago values.

HCCI’s Market Performance

Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc (HCCI) has seen a 0.22% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 0.57% gain in the past month and a 6.78% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.17% for HCCI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.36% for HCCI’s stock, with a 17.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HCCI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HCCI stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for HCCI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HCCI in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $42 based on the research report published on April 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HCCI Trading at 0.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HCCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.12%, as shares surge +0.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HCCI rose by +0.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.36. In addition, Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc saw 40.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HCCI starting from Willmschen Robert W Jr, who sale 331 shares at the price of $37.09 back on Mar 09. After this action, Willmschen Robert W Jr now owns 50,360 shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc, valued at $12,277 using the latest closing price.

Willmschen Robert W Jr, the Director of Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc, sale 3,984 shares at $37.03 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that Willmschen Robert W Jr is holding 50,691 shares at $147,528 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HCCI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.00 for the present operating margin

+24.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc stands at +11.95. The total capital return value is set at 19.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.50. Equity return is now at value 18.24, with 10.92 for asset returns.

Based on Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc (HCCI), the company’s capital structure generated 50.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.57. Total debt to assets is 26.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 44.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.02 and the total asset turnover is 1.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.65.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc (HCCI) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.