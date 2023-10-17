Should You Invest in EHang Holdings Ltd ADR (EH) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for EH is at 0.88. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for EH is $222.79, which is -$15.28 below the current market price. The public float for EH is 40.25M, and currently, shorts hold a 21.69% of that float. The average trading volume for EH on October 17, 2023 was 848.91K shares.

EHang Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: EH)'s stock price has decreased by -5.32 compared to its previous closing price of 20.30. However, the company has seen a 13.13% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

EH’s Market Performance

EH’s stock has risen by 13.13% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 16.13% and a quarterly rise of 4.06%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.89% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.58% for EHang Holdings Ltd ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.00% for EH stock, with a simple moving average of 39.47% for the last 200 days.

EH Trading at 3.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.89%, as shares surge +19.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EH rose by +13.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +170.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.47. In addition, EHang Holdings Ltd ADR saw 124.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-699.61 for the present operating margin

+42.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for EHang Holdings Ltd ADR stands at -740.62. The total capital return value is set at -79.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch -116.98. Equity return is now at value -208.34, with -76.42 for asset returns.

Based on EHang Holdings Ltd ADR (EH), the company’s capital structure generated 161.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.69. Total debt to assets is 37.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 59.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 85.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.

Conclusion

In conclusion, EHang Holdings Ltd ADR (EH) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.