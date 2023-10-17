Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc (SBRA) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc (NASDAQ: SBRA) has surged by 2.32 when compared to previous closing price of 14.23, but the company has seen a 3.93% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketBeat reported 2023-09-28 that Yes, it may sound preposterous, but take a look at some equities you probably aren’t familiar with: Omega Healthcare Investors NYSE: OHI, Sabra Health Care REIT NASDAQ: SBRA, and LTC Properties NYSE: LTC.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SBRA is 1.25. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SBRA is $14.63, which is -$0.6 below the current price. The public float for SBRA is 227.98M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.38% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SBRA on October 17, 2023 was 2.45M shares.

SBRA’s Market Performance

SBRA stock saw an increase of 3.93% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 8.82% and a quarterly increase of 15.37%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.86%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.22% for Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc (SBRA). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.88% for SBRA stock, with a simple moving average of 18.58% for the last 200 days.

SBRA Trading at 11.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.41% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.86%, as shares surge +9.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBRA rose by +3.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.94. In addition, Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc saw 17.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SBRA starting from Costa Michael Lourenco, who purchase 1,947 shares at the price of $12.63 back on Sep 01. After this action, Costa Michael Lourenco now owns 183,218 shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc, valued at $24,591 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SBRA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.26 for the present operating margin

+43.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc stands at -12.55. The total capital return value is set at 4.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.37. Equity return is now at value -3.94, with -2.15 for asset returns.

Based on Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc (SBRA), the company’s capital structure generated 83.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.47. Total debt to assets is 44.35, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 80.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sabra Healthcare REIT Inc (SBRA) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.