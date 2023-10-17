Remitly Global Inc (RELY) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Remitly Global Inc (NASDAQ: RELY)’s stock price has plunge by 2.36relation to previous closing price of 26.22. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.51% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-13 that Remitly is posting accelerating revenue growth and scaling on the bottom line. The company is taking market share from traditional remittance providers.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for RELY is 0.38. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for RELY is $30.29, which is -$2.13 below the current price. The public float for RELY is 127.72M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.47% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RELY on October 17, 2023 was 1.36M shares.

RELY’s Market Performance

The stock of Remitly Global Inc (RELY) has seen a 1.51% increase in the past week, with a 3.23% rise in the past month, and a 36.80% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.72% for RELY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.74% for RELY’s stock, with a 45.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RELY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RELY stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for RELY by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for RELY in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $28 based on the research report published on August 04, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RELY Trading at 8.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RELY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.21%, as shares surge +3.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RELY rose by +1.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +168.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.43. In addition, Remitly Global Inc saw 134.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RELY starting from Yoakum Rene, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $25.61 back on Sep 15. After this action, Yoakum Rene now owns 42,994 shares of Remitly Global Inc, valued at $384,202 using the latest closing price.

Munipalli Hemanth, the Chief Financial Officer of Remitly Global Inc, sale 31,622 shares at $24.72 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30, which means that Munipalli Hemanth is holding 87,137 shares at $781,696 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RELY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.94 for the present operating margin

+48.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Remitly Global Inc stands at -17.45. The total capital return value is set at -24.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.53. Equity return is now at value -20.27, with -13.17 for asset returns.

Based on Remitly Global Inc (RELY), the company’s capital structure generated 1.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.88. Total debt to assets is 1.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.99.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Remitly Global Inc (RELY) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.