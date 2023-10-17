Real-Time Update: Duke Energy Corp. (DUK) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Duke Energy Corp. (DUK) has gone up by 1.39% for the week, with a -6.01% drop in the past month and a -1.59% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.21% for DUK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.31% for DUK’s stock, with a simple moving average of -5.51% for the last 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Duke Energy Corp. (NYSE: DUK) is above average at 49.80x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.46.

The public float for DUK is 769.66M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.18% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DUK on October 17, 2023 was 3.21M shares.

DUK) stock’s latest price update

Duke Energy Corp. (NYSE: DUK)’s stock price has soared by 0.88 in relation to previous closing price of 88.68. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-13 that Duke Energy (DUK) closed the most recent trading day at $88.68, moving +0.74% from the previous trading session.

Analysts’ Opinion of DUK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DUK stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for DUK by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for DUK in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $96 based on the research report published on August 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DUK Trading at -1.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DUK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.91%, as shares sank -5.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading unchanged at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DUK rose by +1.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $89.47. In addition, Duke Energy Corp. saw -13.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DUK starting from MCKEE E MARIE, who sale 1,785 shares at the price of $91.06 back on Aug 17. After this action, MCKEE E MARIE now owns 0 shares of Duke Energy Corp., valued at $162,542 using the latest closing price.

Ghartey-Tagoe Kodwo, the EVP, CLO & Corp Sec of Duke Energy Corp., sale 2,500 shares at $91.43 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that Ghartey-Tagoe Kodwo is holding 24,710 shares at $228,575 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DUK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.33 for the present operating margin

+27.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for Duke Energy Corp. stands at +13.46. The total capital return value is set at 5.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.40. Equity return is now at value 7.97, with 2.22 for asset returns.

Based on Duke Energy Corp. (DUK), the company’s capital structure generated 154.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.71. Total debt to assets is 41.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 143.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.70.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Duke Energy Corp. (DUK) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.