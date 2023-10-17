QuinStreet Inc (QNST) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ: QNST)’s stock price has soared by 11.76 in relation to previous closing price of 9.35. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 12.12% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-09 that QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST ) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 9, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Robert Amparo – Senior Director-Investor Relations and Finance Doug Valenti – Chief Executive Officer Greg Wong – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants AJ Hayes – Stephens Cal Bartyzal – Craig-Hallum Jim Goss – Barrington Chris Sakai – Singular Max Michaelis – Lake Street Capital Operator Good day, and welcome to QuinStreet’s Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. Today’s conference is being recorded.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for QNST is 1.08. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for QNST is $9.90, which is -$0.57 below the current price. The public float for QNST is 49.57M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.08% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of QNST on October 17, 2023 was 382.47K shares.

QNST’s Market Performance

QNST’s stock has seen a 12.12% increase for the week, with a 16.50% rise in the past month and a 8.40% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.09% for QuinStreet Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.00% for QNST’s stock, with a -9.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QNST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QNST stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for QNST by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for QNST in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $10 based on the research report published on August 29, 2023 of the current year 2023.

QNST Trading at 11.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QNST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.66%, as shares surge +17.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QNST rose by +12.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.08. In addition, QuinStreet Inc saw -27.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QNST starting from Valenti Douglas, who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $9.00 back on Sep 18. After this action, Valenti Douglas now owns 1,857,279 shares of QuinStreet Inc, valued at $22,500 using the latest closing price.

Valenti Douglas, the Chief Executive Officer of QuinStreet Inc, purchase 2,500 shares at $9.43 during a trade that took place back on Sep 11, which means that Valenti Douglas is holding 1,854,779 shares at $23,575 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QNST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.59 for the present operating margin

+8.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for QuinStreet Inc stands at -11.86. Equity return is now at value -26.70, with -18.15 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.68.

Conclusion

In conclusion, QuinStreet Inc (QNST) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.