Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE: PLNT) is 35.81x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PLNT is 1.35. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT) is $65.00, which is $15.09 above the current market price. The public float for PLNT is 83.90M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.01% of that float. On October 17, 2023, PLNT’s average trading volume was 1.89M shares.

PLNT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE: PLNT) has increased by 3.43 when compared to last closing price of 50.98. Despite this, the company has experienced a 9.92% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-09 that Wondering how to pick strong, market-beating stocks for your investment portfolio? Look no further than the Zacks Style Scores.

PLNT’s Market Performance

PLNT’s stock has risen by 9.92% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 4.85% and a quarterly drop of -23.31%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.92% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.18% for Planet Fitness Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.61% for PLNT stock, with a simple moving average of -24.30% for the last 200 days.

PLNT Trading at -4.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.92%, as shares surge +8.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLNT rose by +9.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.89. In addition, Planet Fitness Inc saw -33.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLNT starting from Rondeau Christopher, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $64.98 back on Jun 05. After this action, Rondeau Christopher now owns 36,305 shares of Planet Fitness Inc, valued at $649,850 using the latest closing price.

Simmons Jennifer, the Div President, Corp Stores of Planet Fitness Inc, sale 15 shares at $77.73 during a trade that took place back on Apr 10, which means that Simmons Jennifer is holding 6,706 shares at $1,166 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.56 for the present operating margin

+37.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Planet Fitness Inc stands at +10.61. The total capital return value is set at 13.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.27.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.