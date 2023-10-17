Plains All American Pipeline LP (PAA) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Plains All American Pipeline LP (NASDAQ: PAA) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 9.55x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.61. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Plains All American Pipeline LP (PAA) by analysts is $16.74, which is $1.4 above the current market price. The public float for PAA is 449.41M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.90% of that float. On October 17, 2023, the average trading volume of PAA was 4.04M shares.

PAA stock's latest price update

The stock price of Plains All American Pipeline LP (NASDAQ: PAA) has jumped by 0.13 compared to previous close of 15.46. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.59% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-16 that Here is how Plains All American Pipeline (PAA) and Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) have performed compared to their sector so far this year.

PAA’s Market Performance

PAA’s stock has risen by 4.59% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.18% and a quarterly rise of 6.17%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.77% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.90% for Plains All American Pipeline LP The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.09% for PAA’s stock, with a simple moving average of 13.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PAA stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for PAA by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for PAA in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $13.50 based on the research report published on October 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PAA Trading at 2.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.77%, as shares surge +1.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAA rose by +4.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.17. In addition, Plains All American Pipeline LP saw 31.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PAA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.21 for the present operating margin

+2.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Plains All American Pipeline LP stands at +1.81. The total capital return value is set at 5.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.66. Equity return is now at value 13.33, with 4.85 for asset returns.

Based on Plains All American Pipeline LP (PAA), the company’s capital structure generated 88.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.88. Total debt to assets is 31.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 98.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.26 and the total asset turnover is 2.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.91.

Conclusion

To sum up, Plains All American Pipeline LP (PAA) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.